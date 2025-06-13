Feeding Southwest Virginia is seeing an increased in the need for their services. And as WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports they are concerned the number of families experiencing food insecurity will increase.

Many shelves at Feeding Southwest Virginia remain empty as the need for the organization’s help increases. AS WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us the non profit’s leadership continues to talk with politicians on both sides of the aisle to ward off any more cuts to their funding.