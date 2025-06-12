Mead – an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey and then infused with other ingredients – can now be sampled and purchased by the bottle at the new Atheling Meadworks tasting room on Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

The storefront on Campbell Avenue will also do some small-batch mead fermentation, with the Atheling Meadworks main production facility still operating on McClanahan Street SW, in the old Dr. Pepper bottling plant. Steve Ausband is the co-owner with his wife Ginger; he is a semi-retired Carilion physician.