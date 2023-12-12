The Renaming of Virginia Veteran Care Centers honors heroes

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks at the renaming ceremony of the Virginia Veterans Care Center in Roanoke this morning. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports the Center is one of three state veterans care centers operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services recieving new names.

