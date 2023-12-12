Report: Washington Capitals, Wizards will move to new arena in Alexandria

Fox Sports reports that the Washington Capitals and the Washington Wizards will move to a new arena proposed for the Potomac Yard project in Alexandria. Youngkin has scheduled a press conference for 9am tomorrow (see release below).

Tomorrow, Governor Glenn Youngkin will announce a remarkable economic development project for the Commonwealth. Event Details for Wednesday, December 13th: Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Remarkable Economic Development Project for the Commonwealth 9:00 AM, 3201 University Drive Alexandria, VA 22305

At an event today in Roanoke the Governor said he couldn’t reveal much but said he “hoped ,” the franchises would move here – they would be the first for Virginia of the 4 major sports. Youngkin also said a General Assembly committee has met on the issue, indicating state funding for the new arena would be part of the deal.