The Nutcracker, Shakespeare, Best Christmas Pageant ever … and RSO’s Holiday Brass all this weekend Gene Marrano December 10, 2025 1 min read Culture Calendar graphic From the WFIR News room this is your Culture Calendar – With a look at some of the local events coming up this weekend and in the near future. Sponsored by the Roanoke Cultural Endowment. Share: Post navigation Previous: Carilion asking for help in making the Holidays brighter for inpatient children and teensNext: Virginia consumers more upbeat as the holiday shopping season rolls along Related Stories 1 min read The Blood Connection has its brick-and-mortar home Gene Marrano December 10, 2025 0 1 min read Center in the Square is turning 42 Denise Membreno December 10, 2025 0 1 min read Nutcracker on stage this weekend Denise Membreno December 10, 2025 0