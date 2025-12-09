Carilion asking for help in making the Holidays brighter for inpatient children and teens Gene Marrano December 9, 2025 1 min read The last place any child wants to be for the Christmas Holidays is in a hospital. Now two units for Carilion Clinic want to make the holiday brighter for those young patients who won’t be home on December 25, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Post navigation Previous: Delegate Rasoul Announces Preparations to Form Exploratory Committee for Congress Related Stories 2 min read Delegate Rasoul Announces Preparations to Form Exploratory Committee for Congress Clark Palmer December 8, 2025 0 1 min read Franklin County nonprofit auctioning signed guitar to support wellness programs Web Staff December 8, 2025 0 1 min read Holiday drive for “forgotten” seniors extends deadline in Roanoke Web Staff December 5, 2025 0