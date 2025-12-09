December 9, 2025

Sam Rasoul
2 min read

Delegate Rasoul Announces Preparations to Form Exploratory Committee for Congress

Clark Palmer December 8, 2025 0
Healing strides logo
1 min read

Franklin County nonprofit auctioning signed guitar to support wellness programs

Web Staff December 8, 2025 0
Christmas Tree lights ornaments
1 min read

Holiday drive for “forgotten” seniors extends deadline in Roanoke

Web Staff December 5, 2025 0