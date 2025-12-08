Roanoke, VA – On Monday morning, Delegate Sam Rasoul (HD-38) announced that he has decided to prepare paperwork for a committee exploring a run for the United States House of Representatives in 2026.

“At a time when our community faces potential regional redistricting in Virginia’s 5th, 6th, and 9th Congressional Districts as a consequence of Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on our democracy, I have decided to prepare the paperwork for an exploratory committee to run for the United States House of Representatives in 2026, to be formed after the first of next year,” said Delegate Sam Rasoul.

“Our region deserves a fighter in Congress who will never back down in the face of injustice at home and abroad, and will tackle the affordability crisis that we all face,” he continued. “As a Palestinian-American who has represented Appalachia in the Virginia General Assembly for over a decade, I am proud to have spent my career standing up to special interests who have rigged the system against Virginia’s working families.”

“Virginians are looking for bold, experienced, progressive leadership that meets this moment and delivers results by guaranteeing healthcare as a human right through Medicare for All, protecting our access to clean air and water through a Green New Deal, and ending all military aid to Israel, which has waged a genocide in Gaza using our taxpayer dollars in violation of American law. I look forward to exploring the best path to serve our community as the stakes rise higher by the day.”