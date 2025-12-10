Virginia consumers more upbeat as the holiday shopping season rolls along Gene Marrano December 10, 2025 1 min read Alice Kassens Roanoke College photo Consumer Sentiment is much higher in Virginia than it is in the nation as a whole – and that might be good news for local businesses that often count on the Thanksgiving to Christmas stretch to jump into “the black.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: Share: Post navigation Previous: The Nutcracker, Shakespeare, Best Christmas Pageant ever … and RSO’s Holiday Brass all this weekendNext: Nutcracker on stage this weekend Related Stories 1 min read The Blood Connection has its brick-and-mortar home Gene Marrano December 10, 2025 0 1 min read Center in the Square is turning 42 Denise Membreno December 10, 2025 0 1 min read Nutcracker on stage this weekend Denise Membreno December 10, 2025 0