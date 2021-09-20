The math is “challenging” on vaccine doses for those under 12

Pfizer says trials now show that its lower-dosage COVID vaccine is safe for 5 to 11 year olds, and it will ask for emergency authorization from the FDA. New River Health System director Dr. Noelle Bissell commented today on the math – where a child just shy of 12 for example would only get one-third the dosage of someone 12-plus. Young children are at low risk of getting COVID-19 says Bissell – but not at NO risk, which is why she urges to have their younger children vaccine if and when the FDA gives the okay.