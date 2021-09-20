GO Outside announces headliner band; Banff Film Festival heading outdoors

The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival will be rocking out Elmwood Amphitheater at this year’s downtown Roanoke event, featuring headliner Vintage Trouble on the Haley Toyota stage – Saturday, October 16. Vintage Trouble is a Los Angeles-based band known for their electric stage presence and acrobatic front man Ty Taylor. GO The three-day outdoors festival is Oct. 15- 17, and will span downtown from Elmwood Park all the way to the City Market Building. With the big move downtown, GO Fest plans to transform the streets, plazas and market square to represent the outdoor mecca that defines the Roanoke Region. “The streets will be filled with all your GO Fest favorites including the BMX stunt show, lumberjack show, Ultimate Air Dogs, climbing walls, demo pool, fly casting pond, silent disco, scavenger hunts, beer relay, outdoor vendors, kids’ bike races, group runs and rides, and more”, said Kelly Brammer, the special events supervisor for Roanoke Parks and Recreation. “The Elmwood Amphitheater will be a great asset to the GO Fest lineup offering a location to host the BANFF Mountain Adventure Film Festival.” The BANFF Mountain Film Festival will kick off the main stage entertainment on Friday, October 15 with its first showing in Elmwood. Roanoke Outside has hosted the film festival at the Jefferson Center for a decade.