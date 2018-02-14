PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

4:25 p.m. A school official says there are numerous fatalities from the high school shooting in South Florida. Broward County Superintendent Robert Runcie says “There are numerous fatalities. It is a horrific situation.” He added, “It is a horrible day for us.” The Broward County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday afternoon that “so far we have at least 14 victims.” The tweet added: “Victims have been and continue to be transported to Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North hospital.” The sheriff’s statement didn’t elaborate on the victims or their injuries.

4:10 p.m. Authorities say the shooter at a South Florida high school is now in custody. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office gave no details in briefly tweeting that development. It did not identify the shooting suspect nor say how the person was taken into custody. Television footage showed police putting a person in the back of a police car outside the high school.

3:45 p.m. — Len Murray’s 17-year-old son, a junior at the South Florida high school where shooting was reported, sent his parents a chilling text: “Mom and Dad, there have been shots fired on campus at school. There are police sirens outside. I’m in the auditorium and the doors are locked.” Those words came at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A few minutes later, he texted again: “I’m fine.” Murray raced to the school only to be stopped by authorities under a highway overpass within view of the school buildings in Parkland. No information was immediately given to parents, Len Murray says. And he says he remained worried for all those inside. “I’m scared for the other parents here. You can see the concern in everybody’s faces. Everybody is asking, ‘Have you hard from your child yet?’”

3:40 pm: Local fire and rescue officials are classifying this as a mass causality incident. That would mean at least 20 people have been injured.

3:15 p.m. Authorities say a shooter at a Florida high school is still at large. The Broward Sheriff’s Office shared the information on its Twitter account after Wednesday afternoon’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.

___

2:30 p.m. Authorities say they’re responding to a shooting at a Florida high school.The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told news outlets the shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were wounded.