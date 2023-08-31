The Hope Initiative model will expand to other clinics with a major grant

Six years after launching the walk-in, no questions asked Hope Initiative, which helps connect those addicted to opioids with recovery programs and treatment, a $500,000 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will help expand similar programs to six other clinics over the next three years. The Health Wagon program with 13 locations in Wise County and far southwest Virginia will be the first clinic to be trained on and adapt to the Hope Initiative model. The Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics will help expand the peer-based recovery program. The Hope Initiative has supported over 2000 participants; about 80 percent have gone on to enter their chosen treatment program or recovery resource. Christine Wright is the Behavorial Health program manager for the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke – home to the Hope Initiative: