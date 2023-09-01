Plans to help meet local affordable housing crunch face delay

| By

A familiar set of post-COVID problems is forcing a delay in plans to build more than 200 units of some of the most in-demand housing here and elsewhere. Norfolk-based Lawson Companies had planned to break ground later this month for Smith Ridge Commons at Peters Creek and Cove Roads, across Peters Creek from Sheetz. But for now, Smith Ridge Commons will have to wait. The company says supply chain and staffing issues are delaying the planned start of work until next summer. Lawson already manages thousands of similar units elsewhere in Virginia aimed at people and families earning 40% to 60% percent of an area’s median income, and company officials say demand far exceeds current supply. Federal tax credits and state grants help developers build such housing. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: