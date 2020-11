The dog ate my ballot – one reason provisional votes are still being counted

While almost all the votes are now counted in Virginia, there are still some mail-in ballots coming in – and elections officials are busy working on provisional ballots. These are votes that were cast Tuesday but are not yet counted. There are many reasons this can happen, including this one: the dog ate my ballot. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more.

