Tech tops UVA again in Commonwealth Clash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kyron Drones threw three touchdown passes, Bhayshul Tuten scored on a 32-yard run and a 94-yard kickoff return and Virginia Tech beat Virginia for the 18th time in the last 19 meetings, 55-17, on Saturday to achieve bowl eligibility.

The win gives the Hokies one point in the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Smithfield. The score for the Commonwealth Clash currently is 5-1 in favor of Virginia.

Drones threw touchdown passes of 44, 84 and 34 yards and the Hokies (6-6, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) also scored on two long runs. They had a 294-60 yardage edge at halftime and boosted their total to 378 on Drones’ 84-yard pass to Da’Quan Felton on their first play from scrimmage after halftime to go ahead 31-0.

Virtually nothing went right for the Cavaliers (3-9, 2-6), who were facing their top rival for the first time in two seasons because last year’s game was canceled after the fatal shootings of three Virginia players with two weeks left in the season. Drones finished 10 for 22 for 244 yards, while Tuten gained 117 yards on 16 carries and Felton caught three passes for 133 yards. The Hokies outgained Virginia 500-286.

The lone bright spot for the Cavaliers was Malik Washington, whose 14 catches for 115 yards allowed him to set an ACC single-season record of 110 catches, breaking the mark of 108 Duke’s Jamison Crowder set in 2013 in two more games.