Taysha Devaughan challenges Morgan Griffith in November election

A single mother from far southwest Virginia is challenging 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith in the November election. Democrat Taysha Devaughan lives in Big Stone Gap. Since college graduation from UVA-Wise four years ago, Devaughan has worked for the Appalachian Community Fund; its website says it addresses issues that include race, gender, sexual identity, and the environment. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Devaughan faces an uphill campaign financing challenge. The latest federal report showed her with about $16,000 on hand compared to Morgan Griffith’s $541,000.

