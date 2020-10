TAP announces Bringing Hope Home fundraising campaign

| By

Total Action for Progress went public today with its “Bringing Hope Home” fundraising campaign, which looks to raise $150,000 by next June for employment, housing, family services and other programs. Donations from corporate supporters has already raised $95,000 to date. Also announced at TAP’s Dumas Center this morning was former President and CEO Ted Edlich as the 2020 Cabell Brand Hope Award, named for TAP’s founder. Sandra Pratt is a TAP board member:

