Local protest before expected Senate votes on COVID relief packages

| By

With several votes expected in the US Senate over the next few days on COVID relief bills, supporters of Republican Daniel Gade – challenging Democratic incumbent Senator Mark Warner on election day – gathered for a protest around noon outside Warner’s Kirk Avenue office. Charlie Nave is chairman of the Roanoke City Republican Committee; he said he knows Daniel Gade “will listen to the people of Roanoke,” – claiming that Mark Warner has not been doing that.

10-20 Warner protest-WEB