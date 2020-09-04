Suspect wanted after explosives found at apartment complex

| By

From Roanoke County Police: Roanoke County Police conducted a search warrant Friday afternoon in the 4300 block of Garst Mill Rd. in connection with Monday’s investigation of explosives recovered in that area. They were determined to be improvised explosive devices and other materials. They were removed from the area and rendered safe by Virginia State Police. Further investigation led Detectives to conduct the search warrant at the same location Friday for additional evidence. Detectives are now searching for a suspect identified as Mr. Christopher Kimberling, 31, of Roanoke County. Warrants have been obtained for Kimberling for Manufacture, transport, distribute, possess, or use a firebomb or explosive material or devices (18.2-85). No arrests have been made at this time. Please contact the Roanoke County Police Department Dispatch at 540-562-3265 with any information as to his whereabouts. This investigation is still ongoing. ###