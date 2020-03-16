Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Franklin County

| By

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 3:30pm on March 15, 2020 alerting of a homicide at 10322 Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount, Virginia. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded, along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety. The victim, 59-year-old Denny Smith of Rocky Mount, was found deceased in his home from a gunshot wound. The suspect, 55-year-old Gregory Kendrick of Rocky Mount, was arrested on scene. Kendrick has been charged with second degree murder and is being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bond.