Suspect escapes from Roanoke patrol car

| By

(Roanoke PD release) On February 17, 2018 at 7:00 PM Roanoke Police stopped a vehicle on 9th Street and Bullitt Avenue S.E. for a traffic violation. A passenger Richard Thomas Hale age 36 of Vinton (pictured) was found to have a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Hale was placed under arrest and placed in the back seat of the officers vehicle. The officer went back to the stopped vehicle to gather additional information related to the traffic stop. Upon the officer’s return to the police car, Hale was no longer in the vehicle. A perimeter was established and attempts to locate him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information on Hale’s location is asked to call 911. Hale is described as being 6′ tall, 200 pounds and last seen wearing a green flannel shirt and jeans.