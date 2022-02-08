Suspect charged with accessory to murder following Blacksburg shooting

This investigation has continued to expand into multiple jurisdictions. With assistance from Roanoke City Police and the ATF along with other agencies previously mentioned, the Blacksburg Police has charged 28 year old Jalen Mykal Pierce of Roanoke as being an accessory after the fact to first degree murder for his role in the shooting that took place last Friday night in Blacksburg. Mr. Pierce was taken before the Roanoke City Magistrate where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at (540) 961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov