Suspect, car photos released for Roanoke dumpster fires

NEWS RELEASE: On the morning of June 26th, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to five dumpster fires in the SE area of the City of Roanoke. The cause of the fires was deemed incendiary, and these fires are believed to be related.

The City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Roanoke Police Department are searching for a suspect in the investigation and are looking to identify the man pictured.

The subject is a White male, medium build, between 5’10 and 6’0 in height. The subject was driving a White Hyundai Elantra, year 2011 – up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the City of Roanoke’s Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 853-2795 or the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.