Suspect breaks into Bedford County food trucks, takes off on scooter

NEWS RELEASE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the break-ins, larceny and property damage of several food trucks at the Backyard located on Rt.221 at Burn Bridge Road. The incident took place at approximately 4:30AM on 6/15/21. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing black Nike flip flops, long sleeve shirt, long pants, gloves and a dirt bike style helmet. The suspect arrived and left the location driving a motor scooter.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Investigator Burnette with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.