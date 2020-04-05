Sunday update: State reduces COVID-19 death total

The number of confirmed Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the last 24 hours, and the statewide total is now tops 2,600. The Virginia Department of Health reports 2,637 cases across the state, an increase of 230 in one day. The VDH reports 51 deaths, which is one less than the number reported Saturday; no reason for the lower number was immediately available. The death total remains about 2% of confirmed cases.

In the Roanoke region, there are 15 reported COVID cases in Botetourt County, 10 in Roanoke City, 10 in Franklin County, 6 in Montgomery County, 5 in Roanoke County 4 in Bedford County, and 1 in Salem.