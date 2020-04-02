COVID-19 broadcast Monday: Submit your questions to us

Representatives from three Roanoke Valley health systems are joining with a half dozen television and radio outlets for a 30-minute program aimed at helping flatten the COVID-19 curve. WFIR will air the broadcast live at 7:00 pm Monday, and you are welcome to submit a question for consideration by the panel. It includes doctors from Carilion, LewisGale and the the Salem VA Medical Center.

CLICK HERE to contact WFIR with your question for the program. Its producers and panel members will select which ones to address.

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, Va. (April 2, 2020) – Peer healthcare and media entities in Southwest Virginia are teaming up under a shared goal: flattening the COVID-19 curve.

On Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m., clinicians from the Virginia Department of Health, Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center and the Salem VA Medical Center are partnering to host a panel discussion on COVID-19. The event, “Coronavirus: A Community Discussion,” will be aired live on all four local television stations (WDBJ, WFXR, WSET and WSLS) and two local radio stations (WFIR and WVTF).

Panelists will answer questions from the public, which will be collected and submitted by participating media outlets. Topics covered will include:

A situational brief for the region and health systems

What people need to do

How community members can plan and help

To adhere to social distancing guidelines, participating outlets are strategically pooling resources to minimize the number of production staff required to be on site for the actual event. WDBJ volunteered to lead production with assistance from WSLS. All media outlets are a part of regular virtual planning meetings with the healthcare entities to ensure smooth production.

In a time of such uncertainty, it takes an entire community to flatten the COVID-19 curve. In Southwest Virginia, healthcare and media partners are bridging the gap to ensure that residents have accurate and reliable information to combat COVID-19.

The public is invited to submit questions to any of the participating media outlets and tune in to the live event on Monday, April 6 at 7 p.m.