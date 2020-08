Suettlerlein bill on state parole board votes advances

Its future is uncertain, but a bill introduced by State Senator David Suetterlein that would make Virginia Parole Board votes more public is still advancing through the General Assembly. The bill was prompted by a recent parole board decision to release a man serving a life sentence for killing a Richmond Police Officer. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

