Franklin County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing inmate

(Update Aug. 30) This case is still active and ongoing for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the US Marshals, Rocky Mount Police Department and Virginia State Police. It is still requested that the public keep an eye out and report any suspicious activity or possible sighting of Sparks to law enforcement immediately.

(August 29th, 2020) –On Saturday, August 29 a group of trustee inmates were attending a program on the Sheriff’s Office complex. Upon the completion of the program, the group was returning to the jail facility when inmate Curtis Eugene Sparks fled the group on foot. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Rocky Mount Police Department began an immediate search of the area, including the use of drones and scent detection canines, but have been unable to locate Sparks. Sparks is serving a sentence as a non-violent offender and is known to frequent Henry County and Botetourt County. He is a white male approximately 6ft tall, 170lbs, blue eyes, brown hair, and is last known to be wearing a white shirt and blue pants.The subject has tattoos on both arms and his neck.This is an active, ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Curtis Sparks, immediately contact local law enforcement or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000