Suetterlein: Youngkin is working to avoid future interstate gridlocks

State Senator David Suetterlein says the Youngkin administration has developed plans to help avoid catastrophic highway gridlock when a major snowstorm strikes. A state Inspector General’s report released Friday says Virginia failed to carry out numerous lessons from similar previous snow emergencies on Interstate 81 when 40 miles of I-95 became totally blocked last January. Suetterlein says state officials have already acted in efforts to avoid any more repeats, starting with a response plan. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Suetterlein knows I-81 quite well. His district covers many of the highway’s snow-prone miles between Salem and Wytheville.