Student hunger, homelessness an issue at Virginia colleges

Student hunger and even homelessness is a real issue for many who attend Virginia colleges and universities – especially at the community college level. That was the point keynote speaker Dr. Sara Goldrick-Rab made at the annual statewide faculty conference for Virginia’s Community Colleges. Goldrick-Rab teaches at Temple University; she’s written a book on the subject and appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to talk about it. At today’s conference Anthem BlueCross BlueShield donated $100,000 for food pantries located at rural community colleges in Virginia.

