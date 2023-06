Street renamed for civil rights leader who “troubled the waters.”

| By

The Reverend Dr. R.R. Wilkinson was not only the pastor at Hill Street Baptist Church in northwest Roanoke for decades – he was also a civil rights activist in the 1960’s. Today he was honored when Carver Avenue northwest was renamed as “RR Wilkinson Street.” Wilkinson is credited with helping to integrate Roanoke lunch counters, schools, movie theaters – even Victory Stadium. Former Roanoker Charles Rhodes traveled from South Carolina for the street renaming ceremony this morning: