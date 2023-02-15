Stolen Franklin County dogs found dead

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: (Yesterday) at around 3:15pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Control Unit of Franklin County Department of Public Safety responded to the 500 block of Carolina Springs Road where a caller had located two deceased black labs on the side of the road. To our great dismay, the dogs have been identified as the two black labs, Colby and Caleb, that were stolen from the Waid Park area last week. Both have been taken to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg for further examination and cause of death determination.

We are appalled at this senseless tragedy and extend our condolences to the owners of these dogs.