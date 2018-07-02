Still time to enter Four on the 4th race to support Boys & Girls Club

| By

There’s still time to enter Wednesday morning’s Four on the 4th race that supports the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia. Sign up via the Four on the 4th website through 7-pm tomorrow, at Fleet Feet Sports today and tomorrow or on site before the 8am race on Wednesday. It starts and ends behind the City Market building. Libby Dembski is the resource development coordinator; she says in its 7th year the Four on the 4th – as in 4 miles – has raised more than $100,000 for Boys & Girls Club youth programs. The first 450 runners who sign up get a beach towel; there’s also a 1-mile fun run.

7-2 Four on 4th#1-WEB