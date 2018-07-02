Carilion debuts new method for preventing strokes – with filtration

| By

Carilion Clinic’s Aortic Center is the first in the region to offer a new, non-invasive procedure that can help prevent strokes by reversing the flow of blood to the brain and filtering out any plaque before restoring it to the body’s blood supply. Dr Joshua Adams is Medical Director for aortic and vascular surgery: To date he has performed the procedure twice. Adams says its a preferred alternative to invasive carotid artery surgery. Physicians worked with a private firm – Silk Road – to develop the equipment that filters out the stroke-inducing plaque.

