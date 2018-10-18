Stewart says arms sale to Saudi Arabia should go forward

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Corey Stewart said “absolutely not” when asked live on air this morning if the Trump Administration should hold up that 110-billion dollar arms sale to Saudia Arabia – if it turns out the Royal family had ties to the suspected murder of journalist and Virginia resident Jamaal Kashoggi. There’s an economic equation to consider as well says Stewart. He also says the Saudis can get those weapons from other major arms suppliers anyway. Hear the complete conversation from this morning with GOP Senate candidate Corey Stewart on the WFIR news website below:

10-18 Corey Stewart live