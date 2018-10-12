Police: Two dogs euthanized after falling 6 floors from parking ramp

Roanoke Police say two dogs had to be euthanized after falling over the 6th-floor wall at the Carilion parking garage. Police say the dogs were found on the surface lot below, and while both were alive at the time, the severity of their injuries required veterinarians to put them down. Police say they have not determined yet if any criminal mischief was involved. Both dogs lived nearby and had escaped their enclosure.

From Roanoke Police: On October 12 just after 9:00 am, Roanoke Police Department Animal Protection Services Unit Wardens responded to the 1400 block of Hamilton Terrace SE to assist Carilion Police in reference to two dogs that had been reported to have gone over the wall on the 6th Floor of the Carilion Parking Garage. On arrival, Wardens located two dogs in the surface parking lot adjacent to the garage. Both dogs were seriously injured. Wardens scanned the animals and found they each had microchip registration devices that were properly registered allowing the wardens to immediately notify the registered owner of the animals. Wardens transported the animals to Roanoke Emergency Veterinary Services and were met there by the owner. Unfortunately due to the severity of their injuries both animals had to be euthanized.

Roanoke Police Department Animal Protection Services continue to investigate this incident in cooperation with the Carilion Police Department. It is unknown at this time if any criminal mischief was involved in the incident. The animals lived in the neighborhood close to the scene and had escaped their enclosure.

Anyone that may have information about this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 853-2212 or the Carilion Police Department at (540) 981-7911.