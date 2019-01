State Senate passes ERA

The Virginia State Senate has passed the Equal Rights Amendment by a bipartisan 26 to 14 vote. The bill now moves over to the House of Delegates, where Democratic Leader Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn said today “we fully hope and expect to follow their example.” If signed into law Virginia would become the 38th state to ratify the ERA (the threshold required) – although its official ratification deadline has long since passed at the federal level.