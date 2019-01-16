Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers will be needed more than ever

| By

An organization that helps keep the Blue Ridge Parkway attractions looking their best is looking for more volunteers. They will be needed more than ever once the partial government shutdown ends. Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway volunteers help with things like keeping trails and overlooks cleared of trash and small debris. And with our winter weather so far — and the ongoing shutdown — plenty of work will await them. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story:

Click here for Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway website.