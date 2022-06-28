VDOT contractor dies after being hit by tractor trailer on I-81

| By

Full Release:The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Hit and Run at the 142 mile marker, involving a VDOT contractor in the work zone.

The crash occurred at 2:38 a.m. as the worker exited a piece of construction equipment which was being loaded on a lowboy trailer and was struck by a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer continued northbound on Interstate 81.

The worker was identified as Matthew C. Frazier, 54, of Clifton Forge, Va. Mr. Frazier was wearing a traffic vest and died at the scene.

State Police are working to identify the tractor trailer from videos obtained from multiple construction vehicles at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.