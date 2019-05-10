State Police investigate gas station explosion, fire

| By

State Police are investigating the cause of an explosion and fire today at a gas station outside Buena Vista in Rockbridge County. Witnesses say they heard a large boom at the South River Market, and moments later, the gas station was ablaze. Four people were transported for hospital treatment. The Red Cross says it is sending multiple disaster responders to help those impacted by this morning’s fire and explosion.

From Virginia State Police: At approximately 9:50 a.m. this morning, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of an explosion. The incident occurred at the South River Market on Old Buena Vista Road at its intersection with South River Road in Rockbridge County. At the request of the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem, is conducting an investigation into the cause of the explosion, and at this time it does not appear suspicious in nature. At this stage police and fire crews are working to account for all the individuals that may have been located in the building at the time of the explosion. Four adults have been transported to Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital and are being treated for injuries. More information will follow as it is obtained.