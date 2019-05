Local author has new book focused on a “Loss of Innocence” in 50’s and 60’s

A local writer with an affinity for popular culture in the 50’s and 60’s has now paired two notorious events – the U2 spy plane shot down by the Soviet Union and the quiz show scandal. A “Loss of Innocence” is the link as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

