Apco plans on major energy efficiency to help power future demand

Appalachian Power’s long-term plan depends in no small part of customers becoming much more energy-efficient. It’s part of a 15-year outlook filed with state regulators; the Integrated Resource Plan, as it is known, may start with big industrial customers but also filters down to our homes. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

