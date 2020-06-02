State Police ID victim of I-581 accident last night

By

(VSP release) Virginia State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday, (June 1) at 10:02 p.m. on Interstate 581 in Roanoke County (near Valley View Mall). A 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse was traveling north on Interstate 581, when the vehicle lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway, ran through the median and overturned. The driver of the Mitsubishi was identified as Brittany Kay Underwood, 27, of Vinton. Ms. Underwood was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Speed and alcohol are believed to have been a factor in the crash. The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted with the crash. The crash remains under investigation.