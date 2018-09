State officials: Florence flooding in Va could be “catastrophic”

It looks increasing likely that Hurricane Florence will impact our part of Virginia with heavy rains — creating the potential for serious, widespread flooding. Emergency officials are saying it has the potential to be “catastrophic”, and just because we are well inland does not mean we are out of trouble. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

