State health officials say they also have trouble getting rapid COVID tests

State health officials say they’re having as much trouble as anyone finding those rapid antigen COVID tests, and until supplies become more widely available, they urge you to consider another route. The Virginia Department of Health ordered lots of the rapid tests weeks and even months ago for use in high-risk centers like prisons, nursing homes and homeless shelters. Deputy Health Commissioner Doctor Laurie Forlano says they’re still waiting for many of them to arrive. In the meantime, if you may need testing, she suggests taking a PCR test when possible; do so when you have COVID symptoms or three to five days after contact with someone with COVID — then self-quarantine until the results come back. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: