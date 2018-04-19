State awards contract for improvements to East Main St. in Salem

| By

A portion of East Main Street in Salem is line for improvements. The Commonwealth Transportation Board has awarded a contract to add turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes on East Main between Thompson Memorial Boulevard and Brand Avenue. Work is scheduled to begin this summer and take about two years to complete.

From VDOT: The Commonwealth Transportation Board at its April meeting in Richmond awarded an $8.4-million contract for a road project to improve traffic flow, access and safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians along a half mile of East Main Street (Route 460) in Salem. The contract was awarded to Kanawha Stone Company, Inc. of Nitro, West Virginia, to add turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes for the section of East Main Street that begins near Thompson Memorial Drive (Route 311) and extends to Brand Avenue. “From a community standpoint, one of the great benefits of this project is providing better access for people between downtown Salem and the nearby museum, park and recreation facilities,” said Ken King, P.E., Salem District administrator for the Virginia Department of Transportation. Additionally, a new traffic signal will be installed at the Lynchburg Turnpike intersection. Work on the project is expected to be under way this summer and completed in summer 2020.