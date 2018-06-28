Starbucks is coming to Bonsack

Bonsack area residents soon have another option to satisfy their coffee fix. Kroger is opening another one of its in-store Starbucks locations at is Bonsack store on Sunday. It will be open daily from six am to nine pm.

News Release: Starbucks coffee is opening Sunday in the Bonsack Kroger. Kroger has created 10 new jobs for baristas, trained under the partnership with Kroger to offer the newest design in coffee kiosk. The Starbucks will offer most of the coffees and espresso beverages enjoyed by customers and a limited number of pastries, said Susan Bruffey, manager of the Bonsack Kroger. “Customers will experience the same delicious taste they are accustomed to at Starbucks.” Starbucks will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day and staffed by baristas. The location is between the floral and produce departments near the store entrance. “We’re set up for fast, streamlined service with a sleek, modern design and an open format,” said Bruffey. The Bonsack Kroger has more than 80,000 square feet and is open 24 hours every day. It is located at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd. in Roanoke County.