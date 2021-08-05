Star Country radiothon for Children’s Miracle Network has local focus

| By

The father of a 6-year-old boy battling leukemia knows full well the impact of the Children’s Miracle Network. Tomorrow Star Country 94.9 will do its part to raise money for CMN during it annual “radio-thon.” The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Click here tomorrow between 6am and 6pm for an online link

https://www.949starcountry.com/

Or call: 1-866-781-881; or text CKC to 51555

Here’s the link to the GoFundMe page for Orion Moses:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-orion/?fbclid=IwAR0t5XgPo2Y1finEQFxW4iHL7hnUaHU8s4PuBeVquyaPdJRx_4a1IT9qARg