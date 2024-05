Stamp Out Hunger

The work Feeding Southwest Virginia is doing has become more and more important. The pandemic highlighted food insecurity and now rising grocery prices have increased the need in the area the organization serves. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

Saturday, May 11th,Feeding Southwest Virginia wants you to leave some non-perishable groceries by your mailbox to help your neighbors in need. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports it is time once again for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.