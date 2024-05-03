Roanoke College head football coach Bryan Stinespring on building a program

Three words many never thought they would ever hear – Roanoke College Football – returns officially in 2025 when the Maroons become a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. But there will play games THIS year. Roanoke College head football coach Bryan Stinespring joined us live in studio this morning. Hear the complete conversation below or watch it on Facebook.

